Traders Buy Shares of Facebook (FB) on Weakness

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

The firm has a market cap of $471.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,449,072.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,629,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,165,307 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

