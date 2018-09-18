Traders Buy Eastman Chemical (EMN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $30.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Eastman Chemical had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Eastman Chemical traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $97.23

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after acquiring an additional 309,716 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,875,000 after acquiring an additional 346,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,730,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,746,000 after acquiring an additional 169,568 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

