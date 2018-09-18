TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Sells $1,124,741.40 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,124,741.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 27,200 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $740,656.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,001,195.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,359 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $999,145.32.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,400 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $1,077,196.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 26,433 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $738,802.35.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 21,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $618,425.34.

On Monday, August 27th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,200 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $980,856.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 145,682 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $4,160,677.92.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 66,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,882,227.62.

On Monday, August 20th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25.

TPIC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 277,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,483. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $20,767,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 46.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,714,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 540,193 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 130.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 480,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 771.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 215,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

