Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 17,224 Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.41.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

