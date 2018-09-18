TopCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, TopCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TopCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TopCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00267299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.87 or 0.06866031 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008285 BTC.

TopCoin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. The official website for TopCoin is topcoin.us

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

