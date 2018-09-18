Toll Brothers (TOL) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.26.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.6% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 74,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sib LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.