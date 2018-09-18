Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,612 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Tivity Health worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tivity Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tivity Health by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tivity Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Chardan Capital raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

