Titus Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

