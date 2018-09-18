Titus Wealth Management Invests $232,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $82,829,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $45,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,753,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,115 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

