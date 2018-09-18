Timken Co (TKR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 146.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $5,105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 104.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Timken from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.