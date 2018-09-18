Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

