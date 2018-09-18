Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,377 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PPL by 103.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 45.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PPL by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,108,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,760,000 after buying an additional 168,688 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in PPL by 13.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PPL by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,928,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,017,000 after buying an additional 4,489,564 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

