Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 8,150 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

