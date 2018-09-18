Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,220,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,645,000 after acquiring an additional 432,474 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,026,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

