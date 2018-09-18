Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 20th. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter.

NYSE THO opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

