The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $370.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.30.

ULTI opened at $320.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

