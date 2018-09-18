The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2,889.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,464 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

