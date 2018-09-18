Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,733,000 after purchasing an additional 691,409 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In other news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

