Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.16

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 21.63%. equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

