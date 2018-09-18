Tenneco Inc (TEN) Receives $63.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 61,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,941,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,336,000 after purchasing an additional 344,869 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.