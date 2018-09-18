Tenable (TENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.83

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 10746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.78 million. equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds purchased 21,739 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.