Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 223,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $681,738,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 112,682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 464,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.30, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $1,577,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,834.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,980 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $247.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.62 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

