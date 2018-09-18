Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 28th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

