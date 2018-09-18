TEKcoin (TEK) Market Cap Tops $177,053.00

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. TEKcoin has a total market cap of $177,053.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TEKcoin has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TEKcoin Coin Profile

TEKcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. The official website for TEKcoin is tekcoin.org . TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

TEKcoin Coin Trading

TEKcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEKcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEKcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

