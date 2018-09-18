TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,058 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 864,114 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $595.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.05.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,540.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,358,208 in the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

