Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 136,287 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $4,038,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,838,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 166,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $128.46.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 11.73%. equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

