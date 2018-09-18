Target Coin (TGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00269601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.24 or 0.06599597 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008394 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

