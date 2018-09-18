Talend SA (TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce $51.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.60 million. Talend reported sales of $38.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $204.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.71 million to $205.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $268.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 190.77% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Talend by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 675,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 381,569 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $10,995,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. 375,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Talend has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $71.63.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

