Synalloy Co. (SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram Acquires 1,800 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $40,086.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,841.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SYNL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.07.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.