Synalloy Co. (SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram Acquires 1,800 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $40,086.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,841.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SYNL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.07.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at $750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 503.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 320.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 277.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 371,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

