Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYKE. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $249,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $592,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 29.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 14.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

