Swiss National Bank Takes $1.01 Million Position in Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Get Covia alerts:

CVIA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Covia Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Johnson Rice cut Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Covia Profile

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.