Swiss National Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Inovalon worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

