SwftCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.79 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00268023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.06951496 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008317 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

