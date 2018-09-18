S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of -0.46. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

