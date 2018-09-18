Surface Oncology (SURF) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SURF. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 85,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,406. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

