Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $102.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.96 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $80.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $403.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.80 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $491.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $510.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $467,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,426. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,690,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,287,000 after acquiring an additional 618,722 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply