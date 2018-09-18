Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $102.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.96 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $80.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $403.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.80 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $491.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $510.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $467,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,426. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,690,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,287,000 after acquiring an additional 618,722 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

