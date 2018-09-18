Superconductor Technologies (SCON) versus Energous (WATT) Critical Review

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: WATT) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00

Superconductor Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,335.41%. Energous has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 207.46%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Energous.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 14.26 -$9.52 million ($9.10) -0.23 Energous $1.15 million 221.00 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -4.29

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superconductor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -546.61% -162.60% -136.79% Energous -9,750.39% -182.29% -159.24%

Summary

Energous beats Superconductor Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

