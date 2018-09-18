SunPower (SPWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,778,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 2,243,986 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Williams Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $944.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.07.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. SunPower had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $204,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SunPower by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SunPower by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 141,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.