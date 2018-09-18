Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,114. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company's properties include residential projects, offices, industrial buildings, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2017, its land bank comprised 51.8 million square feet of gross floor area, including 29.8 million square feet of completed properties and 19.6 million square feet of properties under development, as well as approximately 28 million square feet of agricultural land in Hong Kong; and 66.5 million square feet in gross floor area on comprising 52.6 million square feet of properties for development, 12.8 million square feet of completed properties for rent/investment in Mainland China.

