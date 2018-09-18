Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($78.26).

SAX traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €50.00 ($58.14). The stock had a trading volume of 31,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 12 month high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

