Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Stoneridge worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stoneridge by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 716,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE:SRI opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $803.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.