Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Synchrony Financial Put Options (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,314 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,285% compared to the average volume of 456 put options.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

