STMicroelectronics (STM) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.63 ($25.15).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

