STMicroelectronics (STM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.

NYSE STM opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.