Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 889.47%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

