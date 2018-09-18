Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $888,000 in Regional Management Corp (RM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Regional Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $3,561,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 47.26 and a quick ratio of 47.26.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.73 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 12.87%. equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

