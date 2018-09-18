Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.2% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 76.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 281.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. Bank of America cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of RS stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

