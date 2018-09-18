Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,228 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

