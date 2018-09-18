Sprint Corp (S) Position Boosted by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the quarter. Sprint comprises 8.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.43% of Sprint worth $92,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 1,223.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 294.4% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 135.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprint in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

