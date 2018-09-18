Sprint Corp (S) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 303.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 750,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 114.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 6.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 108.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprint news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $1,596,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,190,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprint stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 0.77. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.55.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on Sprint in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

